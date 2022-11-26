Over €4m awarded to Galway science research projects

Over four million euro has been awarded to four Galway-based science research projects.

Researchers from ATU Galway and University of Galway have benefitted from the funding announced by the Higher Education Minister.

Katie O’Dwyer of ATU Galway, and University of Galway’s Martin Nicholas Devaney and John Breslin are among the recipients.

While a collaboration between ATU Galway’s Conor Graham and University of Galway’s Liam Morrison has been awarded almost €1m.

Conor Graham explains their Trace-Fish project: