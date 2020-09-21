Over €408 thousand to connect two Athenry estates to public water services

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 408 thousand euro has been allocated to connect two Athenry estates to public water services.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien today announced allocations under the new multi-annual capital investment programme.

The programme is focused on housing estates which are not taken-in-charge by local authorities and do not have their water services connected to the public water services network but rely instead on infrastructure, often temporary in nature, which was provided by developers.

Much of this infrastructure, generally consisting of small standalone wastewater treatment package plants were put in place in the 1990’s and early 2000’s.

Following consideration by an Expert Panel, the Minister today approved funding allocations amounting to just under €3.36 million to 10 local authorities to resolve 26 housing estates providing water services to almost 950 homes.

Lorro Gate in Athenry has secured almost 244 thousand euro, while Cluain na Cathrach in Athenry has been allocated over 165 thousand euro.

