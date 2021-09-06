Over €4.3 million allocated to NUIG and GMIT for key capital investment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG and GMIT have secured a total of over 4.3 million euro to address a number of key capital investment priorities.

The devolved capital grant allocation will facilitate areas such as minor works and equipment needs to support the safe reopening of campus.

It will also include the procurement of additional ICT devices, including laptops, to support disadvantaged students.

The grant will also see investment in equipment and infrastructure that are required to support the creation of additional student places, given the exceptional circumstances facing the Leaving Cert class of 2021

Under the scheme, NUIG has been allocated 2.6 million euro, while GMIT has secured 1.7 million euro.

Fine Gael TD for Galway West, Minister Hildegarde Naughton, says the issue of digital inequality had become especially apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic, when students had to rely on technology for remote learning.