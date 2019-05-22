Over €5m funding announced for Seamount College in Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education has announced an investment of over €5m in Seamount College in Kinvara.

It’s the largest single investment in the history of the school which was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1921.

The funding will allow for a major expansion which will include 10 general classrooms; a science lab; a technology room; home economics room; art and craft room; and staff room.

Seamount College says it is ‘delighted’ with the investment, which will provide much-needed space and improved teaching and learning facilities.

Galway East Fine Gael Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the multi-million euro funding will transform Seamount into a state-of-the-art school.