Over €3.5m for health and climate research projects at NUIG

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Over €3.5m in funding has been awarded to a number of health and climate research projects at NUI Galway.

The allocations have been announced by Minister Simon Harris through Science Foundation Ireland.

In total, 6 health and climate projects at NUI Galway are set to benefit from €3.5m in funding through the SFI Future Frontiers Programme.

Elaine Dunleavy has received €917 thousand for her project on the mechanisms and maintenance of germ cells and how they impact on cells, fertility and early development.

€745 thousand will support Karl Mason in examining the use of artificial intelligence to integrate renewable energy into the agricultural sector.

Just over €500 thousand has been awarded to Eddie Myers to study how peptides and proteins can be adapted for bio-pharmaceutical and bio material use.

Grace McCormack has received €479 thousand towards her efforts to investigate diversity and adaptation in wild honey bees.

€477 thousand will support Patricia Scully to examine the laser functionalisation of specific composites for medical sensing.

Finally, Sara Farrona has been allocated €475 thousand to investigate how certain proteins and their interacting molecules regulate plant development.