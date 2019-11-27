Over €2.3m for city and county under social inclusion programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2.3 million euro has been allocated to the city and county under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme.

1.6 million euro in funding has been allocated to the county while a further 668 thousand euro has been allocated to the city.

The programme aims to support unemployed people, people living in deprived areas, people with disabilities and other groups.

Almost 32,000 people were assisted by the initiative in 2018.

Minister for the Diaspora and International Development Ciaran Cannon says this allocation represents a 3% increase on 2019 funding.

