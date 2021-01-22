Over €1m to support disabled students and mental health services at NUIG and GMIT

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than €1m in funding has been allocated to NUI Galway and GMIT to support students with disabilities and mental-health difficulties.

The money will be used for the development of infrastructure and services at both institutes to ensure greater inclusion and access.

€518 thousand will go towards works at GMIT, while a further €506 thousand has been allocated to NUI Galway.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the funding will affect modest changes, that will make a huge difference to the lives of many students.

Fine Gael Minister Naughton outlines some of the projects the funding will support…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR