Over €1m to support disabled students and mental health services at NUIG and GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than €1m in funding has been allocated to NUI Galway and GMIT to support students with disabilities and mental-health difficulties.

The money will be used for the development of infrastructure and services at both institutes to ensure greater inclusion and access.

€518 thousand will go towards works at GMIT, while a further €506 thousand has been allocated to NUI Galway.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the funding will affect modest changes, that will make a huge difference to the lives of many students.

Fine Gael Minister Naughton outlines some of the projects the funding will support…

