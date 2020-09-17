Over €1m allocated to city and county to refurbish 91 social housing units

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city and county have been allocated over €1 million for the refurbishment of 91 housing units.

It’s part of the Government’s 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme.

Galway City Council has secured €666,000 in total to refurbish and renovate vacant units and provide homes for 68 families.

The funding in the city includes over €100,000 to provide new homes for nine homeless households.

In the county, €382,000 will be invested by the council to refurbish 23 houses which will be allocated to families on the housing list.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says as well as providing much needed homes, it will also provide a boost to local contractors…