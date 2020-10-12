Over €148 thousand euro for county towns and villages in drive to support COVID 19 measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 148 thousand 500 euro has been sanctioned for towns and villages in Galway in a bid to help them adjust to COVID-19 restrictions.

County-wide, over 39 thousand euro has been allocated for the creation of five broadband digital hubs to enable remote working.

In Tuam, 39 thousand 600 euro has been set aside for footpath improvements as part of the initiative.

In Glenamaddy, 25 thousand euro has been secured for improvements to community recreational areas while in Loughrea, 25 thousand euro will go towards the upgrade of footpaths for improved accessibility to the town centre.

In Mullagh (Pron: Mull-ya), 19 thousand 800 euro will go towards the creation of village recreational space.

The funding is being delivered under the Accelerated Measure of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

