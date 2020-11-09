Over €13m allocated for three greenway projects across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 13 million euro has been sanctioned for the development of three key greenway projects across Galway.

Over eight million euro has been allocated for the Galway to Athlone project.

A further three million euro has been secured for the Galway to Clifden – Recess greenway route, while the Galway to Moycullen greenway project is to receive almost two million euro.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegard Naughton says the total national allocation of 63.5 million euro includes 18.4 million for projects in the west.

Others set to benefit in the west include the Great Western Way expansion in Mayo with over five million euro secured.

Minister Naughton told Galway Bay fm News that it’s the highest single year amount ever allocated to greenways.

She says there will also be a focus on supporting the Safe Routes to School initiative that will enable schoolchildren to get to education safely….