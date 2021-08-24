Over €138 thousand allocated to support local youth services in Galway and Roscommon

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 138 thousand euro has been allocated to Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board to support local youth services and clubs.

Minister for Children Roderic O’ Gorman has approved 2.2 million euro in capital grants to support national youth organisations across the country.

470 grants are being provided to services and youth clubs across 14 Education and Training Board areas and 24 national youth organisations including NYCI, Foróige, Crosscare, YWI, and Gaisce.

The capital grants awarded are supporting services and clubs with upgrade works, the purchase of new equipment, ICT for online service provision, improvements to ventilation, and adaptations to outdoor spaces to facilitate youth services to run outdoor activities.

Some 24 national youth organisations are benefiting from over 500 thousand euro in capital grants to support their work across the country in the area of ICT, minor works and equipment.