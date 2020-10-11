Over €130,000 euro awarded for works on Galway’s National Monuments

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over €130,000 has been allocated across 6 Galway monuments and heritage sites by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The Community Monuments Fund is designed to help owners and custodians of archaeological monuments to safeguard them into the future for the benefit of the wider public.

The funding comes under the July Jobs Stimulus Package and will support six projects across Galway City and County.

Nationally 71 projects in 30 local authorities are benefiting from a total 1.4 million euro across three different streams.

Stream 1 of the Community Monuments Fund will see grants of up to 100 thousand euro go towards essential repairs and capital works for conservation of monuments.

While Stream 2 will allow up €30,000 per project to develop conservation plans to identify measures needed and Stream three will see a maximum of €30,000 awarded for enhancement of access infrastructure.

The Galway Stream 1 allocations include €30,000 for Abbeygormican Cemetery in East Galway and €25,000 for the Spanish Arch and Wall Walk in the city.

Under Stream 2, Lydican Castle and Kilclooney Tower House in Miltown will receive €23,298 and €20,017 respectively.

Finishing out the Galway allocations, Tirellen, Menlough and Merlin Castles will share €30,000 euro, while Ballinastack Megalithic Tomb & Children’s Burial Ground will be awarded €2,638.