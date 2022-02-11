Over €10m funding for sports clubs across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €10m in funding has been announced for sports clubs across Galway under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The allocations will fund a variety of initaitives, including equipment, pitch resurfacing, lighting, grounds maintenance and capital projects such as new dressing rooms or gyms.

The €10m for Galway is part of a national pot worth €150m, which is the highest ever allocation.

Among the biggest awards in Galway is €300 thousand for an 8 lane running track for Athenry Athletics Club and €297 thousand for the redevelopment of Tuam Stadium.