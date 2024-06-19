Over €103,000 announced for Battle of Aughrim visitor centre planning

The Battle of Aughrim visitor centre is to get €103,000 in funds for its visitor centre.

Galway County Council will receive €103,200 towards creating a detailed design of a upgraded visitor experience for the site near Ballinasloe.

The funds will also be used to carry out a feasibility study and concept development.

The grant comes from the first round of the EU Just Transition Fund which is carried out in Ireland through the Regenerative Tourism Scheme co-run by the government and the EU.