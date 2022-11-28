Over €100m investments in ATU Galway and GRETB

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 100 million euro is being invested in ATU Galway and GRETB for two educational projects, including a new-build for GTI.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced the capital investments on his visit to the city today.

€77 million is going toward a state-of-the-art facility for Galway Technical Institute in Wellpark, to replace its current location on Father Griffin Road.

While ATU Galway is receiving €30m for a new multidisciplinary teaching and learning building on the Galway City Campus.

Speaking at Galway Community College, Minister Harris, says the investment will increase capacity at both colleges: