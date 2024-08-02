Over €1.2m for Galway through Community Development Fund

Over €1.2m has been awarded to Galway under the latest around of the Community Development Fund.

The fund provides money to help communities develop facilities and infrastructure, in recognition of their efforts to welcome and host arrivals from Ukraine.

The lions share of the Galway fund is going to the city, with €936 thousand in total for 11 organisations.

Some of the largest allocations include €150 thousand for Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club to install floodlights, and the same amount for Galway Lawn Tennis Club to upgrade their buildings.

There’s also €100 thousand each for Westside Resource Centre, to improve outdoor spaces, and SCCUL Enterprise Centre in Ballybane, for the purchase of a community bus.

Meanwhile, €268 thousand has been allocated towards four projects in the county under this round of funding.

The biggest award of €86 thousand is going to Kiltormer Enterprise Group, to refurbish the playground.

There’s also €75 thousand towards the development of a sensory garden and dog park at Palace Grounds in Tuam.