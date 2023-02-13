Over €1.2 million in funding for minor roads and lane ways in Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Over €1.2 million will be spent upgrading minor rural roads and lane ways in Galway this year.

It will go towards improving access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities across the county, including our island communities.

The boost comes under the Local Improvement Scheme, which aims to help communities improve non-public roads and lanes not typically maintained by local authorities.

Local TD Ciaran Cannon says local connectivity is absolutely vital for our rural communities:

Meanwhile, local TD Hildegarde Naughton says the funding is essential to our island communities: