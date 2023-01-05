Over a thousand Ukrainian refugees working for Galway employers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway employers have hired just over a thousand Ukrainian refugees, as of December 2022.

It accounts for a fourth of the 4,000 Ukrainian refugees which have arrived in Galway since the start of the Russian invasion of the country.

According to CSO figures, it’s the fourth highest number for a county – behind Dublin on over 4,000, Cork on 1,500 and Kerry on over 1,100.

Almost 65,000 refugees have arrived in Ireland so far, and of those, over 14,000 are registered as employed.