Over 9700 healthcare workers across West have received first vaccine against COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 9,707 healthcares workers across the West have received their first vaccine against COVID-19.

3,153 health workers in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon have received their second dose.

The innoculation has also been distributed to 3,249 people in residential settings across the region.

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health in the West, says the number of hospital and ICU admissions has started to stabilise with figures moving in a more positive direction.

However she warns although there has been a drop in case numbers, the level of infection in Galway is still high with the 14 day rate standing at 415.

Dr. Breda Smyth says public health restrictions must be followed as the vaccination programme moves through the various vulnerable groups.