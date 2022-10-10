Over 91% of people in Galway fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 91 percent of people in Galway are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CSO figures.

The highest rate of vaccination in the county can be found across Connemara and Galway City West on 94 percent.

While the lowest is Galway City East on 86 percent.

Meanwhile, nationwide, new research by IPSOS shows forty four percent have had two or more boosters, while one in three have got a single booster for Covid.

The research – which was commissioned by the Irish Pharmaceutical Association – shows almost three fifths of people believe there will be another wave of Covid before the end of the year.