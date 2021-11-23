Over 9,000 tests completed at Galway’s Covid bases last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 9,000 tests were carried out at the three testing bases in Galway last week.

Figures from the HSE Community Healthcare West show 7039 tests were carried out at the Carnmore base, with a further 1517 at the NUIG test centre and 595 at the Tuam pop up.

It comes as latest figures show Galway’s 14 day infection rate stands at 1126.1.

Sinn Fein say the Government’s poor planning has pushed back subsidised antigen testing even further.

It’s as a Cabinet memo, that was due to be put before senior ministers today, was delayed to allow more time for Government to engage with retailers about reducing the price.

The memo and the lower prices are expected to be introduced later this week or early next week – though no date has been confirmed.