Over 9,000 students from Galway sign up for annual Maths Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 9,000 Galway students have signed up for this year’s Maths Week, which kicks off tomorrow.

Schools nationwide will be participating in the week, which runs until the 23rd October.

There will be daily online broadcasts along with maths puzzles set up in public parks and a Maths at Work campaign.

Locally, there will be maths magic shows on the University of Galway and ATU campuses and a maths comedy night in the Mick Lally Theatre.

Kayleigh Foran is Programme co-ordinator for Maths Week Ireland: