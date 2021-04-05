Over 900 thefts recorded across Galway in 2020

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over 900 thefts per 100,000 of population were recorded by Gardaí in Galway last year.

The Irish Independents is reporting that 838 public order offences, 516 assaults, 246 drug offences, 59 weapon’s charges were notified in the city and county throughout 2020.

Dublin City Council rates are among the highest in the country for five crimes including drugs, thefts, assaults, public order and possession of weapons.

The densely populated area of over 554,000 people experienced almost 3,500 assaults per 100,000 population.

Outside of Dublin, Waterford, Cork and Louth have high rates in those five categories mentioned.

For example Louth, the nation’s smallest county, had 99 weapons related offences counted per 100,000 people.

In contrast Mayo recorded 26 in the weapons category, the fewest in the country.

The lowest number of assaults recorded is in Kilkenny and Carlow, which are grouped into one category.