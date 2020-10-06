Over 900 in Galway cease pandemic unemployment claim in last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 900 people in Galway closed their pandemic unemployment payment claim in the past 7 days.

Almost 7,300 people nationwide have closed their claim in the last week.

In Donegal, where the county has been operating under level 3 restrictions, an additional 2,000 people have made a claim under the PUP scheme in the period.

It’s the only county to register a rise in the past seven days.

The Department of Social Protection this week issued payments under the scheme valued at over 55 million euro to almost 205 thousand 600 people.

It comes as all counties will move to level three restrictions from midnight.