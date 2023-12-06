Galway Bay FM

Over 90% of rental properties inspected by City and County Council below standard

Over 90 percent of rental properties inspected by both Galway City and County Councils did not meet minimum standards in 2023.

The figures have been provided to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell following a parliamentary question to the Housing Minister.

Nationally, only 27 percent of properties inspected by local authorities met the main standards.

Deputy Farrell says that substandard accommodation is having a negative impact on tenants’ health

