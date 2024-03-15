Over 90% of properties inspected by Galway City Council not up to standard

Over 90 percent of properties inspected by Galway City Council are not up to standard.

Figures obtained by Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell show that just 25 properties out of 337 inspected in Galway City met the standard required.

While in the County, over 800 properties out of almost the 2,000 inspected did not meet the minimum standards.

Sinn Féin Deputy Farrell says the effects of poor housing maintenance are too big too ignore: