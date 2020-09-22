Over 90% of Covid-19 test results in the West dispatched within 36 hours according to HSE official

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 90% of Covid-19 test results in the west are dispatched within 36 hours of the test taking place.

That’s according to a Senior HSE official at today’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum West.

Galway has recorded a spike in figures since the start of the month with close to 100 new cases recorded in the county since the beginning of September.

13 further cases of coronavirus were recorded in Galway yesterday with the total number of cases now 607 to date in the county.

Galway, Roscommon and Mayo have all recorded a major increase in demand for testing with a drive through testing centre located in each county.

Galway’s centre is located at the Carnmore Airport, while plans are currently underway to open a pop up testing centre in the city for those who have transport difficulties.

At a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, members raised concerns over reports of children and parents waiting close to a week for test results.

Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West, Breda Crehan-Roche stated that over 90% of Covid-19 test results are dispatched on the same day or the day after the test is conducted.

She say’s some delays have been caused by people not providing mobile phone numbers, as text messages are the quickest medium for relaying testing results.

The Community Healthcare West Chief also urged people to carefully confirm that the phone number they provide for contact tracing has been correctly recorded by staff.

Serial testing is currently underway across Galway, Roscommon and Mayo in nursing homes, direct provision centres and meat factories.