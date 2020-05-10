Over 85 percent satisfied with Garda response to Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 85 per cent of the population are satisfied with the Garda response to Covid-19.

A survey of over 7,000 people by AA Roadwatch has found that despite extreme powers, the force is well-regarded.

Extra numbers were deployed in March to take part in duties such as checkpoints and assisting the vulnerable.

AA Roadwatch spokesperson Conor Faughnan says such a positive endorsement was a surprise.

He says the survey shows most people understand the context of the additional powers granted to Gardai and that there is strong support for the temporary measures.