Over 800 residential buildings under construction in Galway during December

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were over 800 residential buildings under construction across Galway during December.

That’s according to a new Residential Buildings Report from GeoDirectory.

The 820 buildings being built in Galway represented 5 percent of the total national construction activity.

Overall, the number of new homes being built across the country increased by almost 40 percent last year.

However the number completed was down slightly on 2018, to just over 20,000.

The average property price nationwide is now 295,000 euro – with Dublin the highest at 420,000 and Leitrim the lowest at 121,000.

Dara Keogh, CEO of GeoDirectory, says the number of homes built last year remains well below the levels needed.