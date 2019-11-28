Over 80 thousand people visited Westdoc this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 80 thousand five hundred people accessed Westdoc services so far this year, according to figures released by the HSE.

Overall patient numbers are down from 2018, when over 81 thousand people visited Westdoc.

Of the users in 2019, almost 22 thousand five hundred were private patients while over 57 thousand three hundred were medical card holders.

The figures were presented at this week’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum.

Westdoc provides out of hours triage services to both private and public patients.