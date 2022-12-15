Over 80% of patients admitted to Galway’s public hospitals were satisfied with experience

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 80% of patients admitted to Galway hospitals this year were satisfied with their experience.

That’s according to the 2022 National Inpatient Experience Survey.

The national survey aims to highlight patients’ overall experience of hospital care in Ireland.

Just under 1,000 patients who attended Galway hospitals took part, and over 80% of patients at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital rated their experience as “good” or “very good”.

The majority of those who took part in the national survey say they were always treated with respect and dignity.

However, 334 people say they waited 48 hours or more before being admitted to a ward, which is 4.5 per cent of those who responded.

Patients were also less positive about the availability of emotional support and time to discuss care and treatment with a doctor.