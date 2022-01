From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Aldi is creating up to 82 new jobs in County Galway.

The supermarket currently has 9 stores across the county and is looking to recruit for up to 600 positions which will come on stream in stores across the country this year..

Over the next 3 years, 30 new supermarkets will be opened as part of a 320 million euro investment.

The company says it will also increase its hourly pay rates from February 1st, to reflect the Living Wage rate of 12 euro 90 per hour.