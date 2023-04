Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 73,000 passengers are expected to travel from Shannon Airport over the Easter period.

The strong figures represent a 26 per cent increase in the number of passengers travelling through the airport when compared to same period last year.

It also beats pre-pandemic traffic for the same period in 2019 by 20 per cent.

The bounce in recovery comes as the airport launches its summer schedule, offering a choice of 33 destinations to 11 countries across the EU, UK and USA.