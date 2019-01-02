Current track
Over 7,000 waited on trolleys or wards at UHG in 2018

Written by on 2 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish nursing unions claim 2018 was the worst year on record for hospital overcrowding, with UHG one of the worst affected.

Figures released today by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say a record 108,227 patients went without hospital beds – a nine percent increase on 2017.

The report reveals 7,452 patients waited on trolleys or wards at UHG in 2018, compared to 6,563 in 2017.

Figures for Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe show 1,302 waited on trolleys or in wards in 2018, a slight drop on the figure for 2017.

More at 9

