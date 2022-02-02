Over 700 patients on trolleys at UHG during January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 700 patients were on trolleys at UHG during the month of January.

New figures from the INMO show it was the 4th highest figure nationwide.

Publishing its first monthly TrolleyWatch report of 2022, the INMO warns Ireland cannot allow chronic overcrowding to become the norm once again.

The hospital with the highest level of overcrowding during January was University Hospital Limerick, with 1,300 patients on trolleys.

It’s followed by Letterkenny University Hospital at 817, Cork University Hospital at 750, and UHG at 738.

The figure for the city hospital is almost a five-fold increase on the figure recorded in January 2006, when records began.

Meanwhile, there were 226 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe last month.