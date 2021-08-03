Over 700 applicants on apprenticeship waiting lists in Roscommon/Galway area

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 700 applicants are on the apprenticeship system waiting list in the Roscommon/Galway area.

Sinn Féin Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has accused the Government of hiding the full extent of the crisis in the system.

She says 67%, over 13,000 apprentices nationwide, are now on a waiting list to access off-site training.

This includes 735 on waiting lists from the Roscommon and Galway ETB area – with the majority of these specialising in electrical work and plumbing.

Deputy Kerrane says she has been contacted by numerous apprentices who are in despair over the situation.

She argues it’s having a serious impact on their education and finances.

