Over 70 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals today

There are 71 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

The INMO figures show there are 66 awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway, and another five at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

UHG is the second-most overcrowded hospital today, behind University Hospital Limerick, where 102 patients are on trolleys.

Nationally, there are 490patients waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.