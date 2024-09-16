Galway Bay FM

16 September 2024

Over 70 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals today

There are 71 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

The INMO figures show there are 66 awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway, and another five at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

UHG is the second-most overcrowded hospital today, behind University Hospital Limerick, where 102 patients are on trolleys.

Nationally, there are 490patients waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

