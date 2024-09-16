16 September 2024
~1 minutes read
Over 70 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals today
There are 71 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.
The INMO figures show there are 66 awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway, and another five at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.
UHG is the second-most overcrowded hospital today, behind University Hospital Limerick, where 102 patients are on trolleys.
Nationally, there are 490patients waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.