Over 70 COVID 19 cases in Galway hospitals as HSE records nationwide peak

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals has reached over 70 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as Coronavirus hospitalisations spike nationwide.

There are 67 confirmed cases of the virus at UHG today, while five COVID-19 patients are being treated at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

921 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning – the highest number since the pandemic began.

It’s an increase of 48 patients since last night.

There are 75 people with the virus being treated in ICUs, including five in UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

Earlier this week, the HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed there is surge capacity in the system for up to 450 intensive care beds.