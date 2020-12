print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over 660 homes across Galway are without power this morning due to damage caused by high winds over night.

The largest cluster is in the Claregalway area where 437 customers are without power.

108 homes and business are effected in the greater Athenry area.

Meanwhile, 53 customers in Kilcogan and 36 in Oranmore are also affected.

ESB Networks has confirmed that repair crews on working to restore power to all affected areas as soon as possible.