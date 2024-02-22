Galway Bay FM

Over 600 students attend largest apprenticeship information event in the West of Ireland in Ballybrit

Over 600 students across the West of Ireland attended a apprenticeship information day in Ballybrit today, the largest event of its kind in the West of Ireland.

The event was hosted at the Clayton Hotel by the Galway Roscommon ETB Training Centre this morning.

A wide range of stands were on offer from carpentry to pharma companies to commis chef apprenticeships, as well as current GRETB training staff and apprenticeships.

Staff and current apprentices were on hand to give advice alongside employers looking to recruit in a wide range of areas from software development to accounting and horticulture.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen was there to see what it was all about:

