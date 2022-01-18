Over 5,600 childen waiting on dental appointment in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 5,600 children are waiting for routine dental appointments in Galway.

Sinn Féin TD for Galway West Mairéad Farrell argues the HSE is failing children under the Health Act by not providing children with their statutory entitlement to routine dental screening in primary schools.

Figures obtained by the party reveal almost 100,000 children across the State are facing these delays.

In Galway, 2,874 children in 2nd class are waiting for such appointments, and a further 2,761 in 6th class.

Prior to Covid, reports from The Irish Dental Association stated that an increasing number of children are only being offered examination and dental care for the first time at sixth class – instead of at first, second, fourth and sixth classes.

Deputy Farrell says failure to provide such important healthcare runs the risk of seriously harming children’s health…

