From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Over 560 applications have been filed for a year rent free on Inis Meáin.

Comhlacht Forbatha, the local community development organisation made the offer earlier this week.

It’s seeking a family with school aged children and a ‘functional’ level of Gaeilge to live there for 12 months.

This is an attempt to tackle falling school numbers on the islands off the Galway Coast, Inis Meáin also has a high speed broadband working hub.