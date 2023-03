From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Over 5,500 Galway farmers are due to get their acceptance letters for the ACRES scheme in the coming weeks.

Galway is the county with the second highest number of applications to the ACRES scheme, just behind Mayo on 5,773 applicants.

Over 46,000 applications were submitted to the Government Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme.

Darren Carty, from Newbridge in Galway, works with the Irish Farmers Journal – says the letters are being issued on a phased basis: