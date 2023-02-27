Over 5,300 patients left Galway EDs before being seen last year

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A total of 5,327 patients left Emergency Departments at Portiuncula Hospital and UHG before being seen last year.

3,801 left UHG before receiving treatment in 2022 – an increase of over a thousand on the year previous.

Meanwhile, the figure almost doubled at Portiuncula last year compared to 2021 – with 1,526 leaving the ED there without being seen to.

Nationwide, the figures, which were released to Aontú, show over 115,000 did not wait for treatment at an emergency department.

