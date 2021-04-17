Over 500 submissions received on City Development Plan

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Over 500 submissions have been lodged with Galway City Council on the City Development Plan for 2023 to 2029.

The plan will provide a framework for how the city will grow and develop during that time.

The City Development Plan for 2023 to 2029 focuses on a wide range of issues – including housing, transportation, economic activity, climate change, community development, recreation facilities, parks, open spaces, arts, culture, heritage, and tourism.

It’s a roadmap for how Galway City can grow in a positive and sustainable manner during that time.

Galway City Council has been urging everyone in the community to make an input into the plan – and stated it was particularly interested in hearing the views of children and young people in Galway City.

The public consultation closed last month, and the local authority has now confirmed that 522 submissions were received.

The next step in the process is a report from the Chief Executive on the consultation, which will allow for input from local councillors, ahead of a draft plan later this year.

It’s expected a public consultation on the draft development plan will take place in December.