Over 50 Galway primary schools to be connected under National Broadband Plan by end of 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 50 primary schools across Galway will be connected to broadband by the end of 2022 under the National Broadband plan.

The Government has this afternoon announced that nationwide, almost 700 schools will be connected by that time under an acceleration of the plan.

Under the originally planned rollout, some schools would have had to wait up to seven years for the connection.

Now, all schools will be connected within two years under an acceleration of the programme – including 55 schools across Galway in designated intervention areas.

25 schools across the country have already been connected, while a further 70 will become Broadband Connection Points by the first quarter of 2021.