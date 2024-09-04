Over 50 events revealed for Baboró International Arts Festival for Children next month

More than 50 events will be taking place next month as part of Baboró International Arts Festival for Children.

Tickets go on sale from 6 this evening for the 28th annual festival, which returns to Galway for ten days from October 11th to 20th

The full programme has now been launched, with a mixture of local and European talent on offer through shows, workshops and exhibits.

This year’s festival will include events tailored to meet the needs of children with additional needs, including Irish Sign Language events, audio-described performances and touch tours.