Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 450 electric and hybrid cars were sold in Galway in the first six months of the year.

10,000 were sold nationally between January and June, up 69 percent on the same period last year, according to a new report from Done Deal.

The rise means Electric and Hybrid car sales are the only growth area in the Irish car market this year – with 1,600 rolling off the nations forecourts each month.

