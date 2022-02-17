Over 450 children awaiting psychological treatment in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- 455 children are waiting for psychological treatment in Galway.

A response to a parliamentary question tabled by Sinn Féin has revealed that 352 of the 455, have been waiting over a year.

The figures reveal over 10,000 children are waiting for psychological care across the State.

Sinn Féin TD for Galway West Mairéad Farrell has called for a plan to deal with the growing waiting lists.

She argues the situation has been exacerbated by the impact of Covid and failure to provide this important healthcare runs the risk of seriously harming children’s future health.