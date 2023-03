Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show there are 4,200 refugees and asylum seekers in state-provided accommodation in Galway.

3,500 of those are Ukrainian refugees, which accounts for 80 percent of those currently living in Galway.

Galway has the 6th highest number of refugees and asylum seekers in state provided accommodation, exceeded by Dublin, Kerry, Donegal, Cork and Clare.

According to the Irish Times, Ireland is hosting 70,000 Ukrainian refugees in state provided accommodation.